Many may not know this person, Vincente Fernandez, who recently passed away. Although to the Latino people, he was a talented musical icon, actor and hero.
I recall family events and social gatherings listening to this man’s music. He sang with great passion reflecting life, hardships and love. His song “Volver, Volver” (“Return, Return”) is as popular today as it was years ago.
A few years ago, I was fortunate to see his concert in Bakersfield, with family and friends. As Vincente sang, I recall my friend and late brother turning toward me saying that Vincente may have aged, but still has it. Vincente endured life struggles; his son was kidnapped, being tortured and held for ransom. He gave the Latino people a feeling of proudness in their heritage. Rest in peace, Vincente, and thank you for your contributions to Latino people.
— J.R. Rodriguez, Bakersfield