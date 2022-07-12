I consider myself a moderate conservative but not a Republican. In my opinion both parties have become too far apart. But has California gone completely insane to the extreme? The highest gas prices in the U.S. Yet again, they raise the tax in one of the highest producers of oil in the U.S. But they'll be giving us a few hundred dollars so we can fill our tanks a few times.
We welcome undocumented immigrants and now they'll be paying for their health insurance. No, us taxpayers will. We have the most restrictive gun laws in the U.S. yet one of the highest murder rates. The highest homeless population in the country yet we are the richest state. Billions of dollars to complete the high-speed rail from Merced to Bakersfield. Wow, I don't even know anyone who lives in Merced. They could be spending those billions on desalination plants during this drought. They have been very successful in Saudi Arabia.
Welcoming women to California and paying for their abortions. Middle income Californians leaving the state at a higher rate than are moving here. I can go on and on but there isn't enough space.
This is virtually a one-party state. And we know what happens when one party is in control. But citizens, keep voting for candidates with the letter "D" behind their names. We ain't seen nothing yet. A philosopher once wrote, "The people get the government they deserve."
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield