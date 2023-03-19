Andrew Yang on Twitter recently quoted a friend of his, Tristan Harris, who said this about human beings: “We have primordial brains, medieval institutions and godlike technologies."
Or, as my daughter once said to me: “Mom we’re just monkeys driving cars.”
Worse yet, we’re vicious monkeys who take delight in seeing others fail (i.e., gladiatorial games like "Survivor"), laugh at other’s misfortunes or humiliations, and do it all with an altered state of mind by using drugs and alcohol and food.
I used to think that one day human beings would achieve a utopian-type existence where we could use our intelligence to overcome illness, war, poverty and inequality. I don’t have any hope for that anymore.
We’re going backward, not forward, because we’ve allowed ourselves the luxury of hating others who are not just like us.
I fear for my grandchildren. And I want to say to future generations, I’m sorry for my part in what’s going on today. I hope you’re smarter than we were.
— Audrey Baker, Bakersfield