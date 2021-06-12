While many on the left are trying to transform the United States into some kind of Orwellian utopia, we might consider a quote from "The Disuniting of America: Reflection on a Multicultural Society" by Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr.:
"Whatever the particular crime of Europe, that continent is also the source — the unique source — of those liberating ideas of individual liberty, political democracy, the rule of law, human rights and cultural freedom that constitute our most precious legacy and to which most of the world today aspires."
— Richard M. Raftery, Bakersfield