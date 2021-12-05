In the Thursday edition of The Californian, an opinion states again and again and again with firearms. There are approximately 39,000 people killed per year due to firearms with 60 percent for suicides, leaving 15,600 that are not suicide. There are 10 million people killed per year with cancer. I don't know how many of those are intentional. There are 95,000 killed per year due to alcohol-related accidents, with 10,000 per year killed by alcohol in vehicle accidents. each year. There are 1.3 million people killed per year due to car accidents.
Alcohol, cigarettes and cancer-causing agents are not protected by the Second Amendment. Contrary to the opinion in the Thursday edition, there are millions of Democrats who believe that their protection is best served to themselves; they do not rely on the police to protect them from home invaders or rape due to the police always getting there after the fact nor due they expect to be protected by mayors who tell police they are scums of the earth, that it is better for them to be killed than to kill someone stoning them or being an imminent threat to their life.
This includes the the ultra-liberals on the Republicans' and Democrats' side of politics who advocate and support burning down cities and stealing from businesses every day. It was Cain who used a stone to kill Adam. I am responsible for my own life. I support the Second Amendment. Get rid of cars.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield