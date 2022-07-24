As I was driving home from Fresno on Highway 99 in the midst of hundreds of vehicles, it dawned on my daydreaming brain that there must be at least 100 million autos on the road in America each day. Now, if we would all follow the president’s and our governor’s wishes, we would all go out tomorrow and buy one of those too-expensive electric autos. If we could come up with the money and if we found that many to buy, where would we get enough electricity to run them since the power companies are struggling now?
Take a look around you, voters, at all the rules and regulations that have been thrust upon us in the last few years. They’ve brought our economy crashing down on top of us. Foolishly, I thought we lived in a democratic republic, not a regulatory dictatorship.