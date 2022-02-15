I have to comment about the article by Jose Gaspar ("TV weather forecaster takes a chance viewers won't mind her accent," Feb. 7) about Candy Caceres of KGET 17 and her concern about her accent. I was raised on accents having grown up in Lamont. Gosh, I was raised with Hispanic, East Indian and Southern accents.
The vast majority of our ancestors came to this country either not speaking English or with accents. It has not affected the careers of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Desi Arnaz or any number of celebrities. So Candy, please do not be concerned with your accent and continue your great job with KGET. We are all Americans. No matter what our backgrounds or accents are. Good luck in your career.
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield