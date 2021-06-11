I read, with interest, Leonard Pitts' opinion column, “What happens when democracy dies?” (June 7). The United States is not now, nor ever has been, a democracy. We are what some call a “Constitutional Republic,” a confederation of 50 sovereign states.
Those rights, including voting rights, not granted by the Constitution to the federal government are reserved to the individual states. Pitts does a disservice to the general public by furthering the misconception that the United States is a democracy. Democracy in the United States cannot die; it has never existed!
— Bob Wharton, Bakersfield