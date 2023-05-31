So President Biden and Congressman Kevin McCarthy come to a deal for our debt limit. Unfortunately, it's more of the same protection for the very wealthy and corporations. The common person, the working class, will suffer under this new deal. We will have more debt and more social welfare cuts for the working class. President Biden buckled to special interests when he allowed a pipeline to be included in this deal.
America needs leaders who will fight for the common person. We need to get back to the ideas and implementation of social welfare programs and cut defense spending and shut down the Pentagon for a more appropriate defense system that is both security-driven and cost-effective. If we do not change the system we're currently in, democracy will be held hostage by the wealthy and the military industrial complex.