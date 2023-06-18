I have to respond to Debra Hamm's letter to the editor ("Proud of Republican stance on welfare," June 14) regarding the Republican party support for welfare to work. Most recipients of food stamps do have jobs and work many shifts throughout the day. Unfortunately, they qualify for food stamps and MediCal.
The Welfare to Work program is just more welfare monies for corporations. If the Republican Party was concerned for the working class, they need to implement a minimum wage of at least $15 per hour nationwide. But not only that; they need to convince these corporations to pay for heath care like they used to when I first started working in 1981. Welfare to Work fails the working class.