In response to Professor Christopher Meyers’ recent Community Voices piece ("Power and its abusers," June 22): Yes, politicians crave power. And yes, some of them probably do intend to do good while in office. We should certainly hold all politicians accountable — whether they’re Democrats, Republicans, or members of a third party.
It’s strange, however, that Meyers considers the Democrats’ biggest failure to be their “incompetence” at wielding power. On the contrary, over the past few years, they seem to be quite adept at weaponizing raw political power. Whether it was wasting tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to target Donald Trump in a sham Russia-collusion investigation that led to no proven crimes, Joe Biden’s threat to remove U.S. loan funds to Ukraine (if the Ukrainian prosecutor general who was investigating Hunter Biden’s company was not fired), or Nancy Pelosi’s months-long, theatrical wall around the Capitol (meant to spark fear and build support for the Trump impeachment), Democrats seem to have no problem with inflicting raw political brutality upon their perceived enemies.
— Gregory Gordon, Bakersfield