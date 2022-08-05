Bakersfield College’s Alumni Hall of Fame dinner last month is just one way we hold up Renegade leaders who are out in the world doing impactful work as positive role models for current and future students. Each of this year’s inductees — Lou Barbich, NaTesha ‘T’ Johnson, Shirley Haney and Kevin McCarthy — has given back to this community in a meaningful way. The nomination process sought entries from the public which were considered by a committee, and we are proud of this year’s class and honored they are part of our Renegade family.
To be as inclusive as possible, BC’s Alumni Association is now free for any former student to join (membership requires only that you’ve taken at least one BC class) and is growing by leaps and bounds, with more events and more impact. Next up: mark your calendars for the inaugural Renegade Promenade on Oct. 15, when we will open up the campus for students, families, alumni and friends to come take a look at the transformation happening here.