We don’t need a Democratic Party or a Republican Party. We thirst for an American party!
A party consisting of members who develop their platform based on truth, public interest, sustainability, respect for diversity, kindness and civility in working with those with opposing objectives would be a good start.
This party may include Independents and the center moderates of both Republicans and Democrats. We are free to operate our businesses or live our lives based on our personal ideologies regardless of how extreme, but when it comes to our body politic, truth, opportunity, compassion and respect for our democratic principles and institutions must prevail.
We have lost sight of the central lesson to be learned from all sports. It’s not whether you win or lose; it’s how you play the game! That is what builds character and that is what will eventually make our promise of a nation of equal opportunity become a reality.
The fear engendered by our present identity politics (rejection of differences in looks, religion or thought) is an effective strategy to instill fear in our diverse citizenry. We must learn to recognize and reject words and behavior that seek to control our responses rather than encourage our critical thinking.
The ending of my favorite poem, "Invictus" by William Ernest Henley, helps me think independently when considering controversial issues:
“I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.“
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield