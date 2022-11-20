I am watching the Republicans' excitement of winning a bare-bones election for the House.
Kevin McCarthy finally explained their platform agenda. He and Jim Jordan listed the investigations they will start on day one. Number one will be President Biden and his family, with Hunter Biden being the target.
McCarthy's circus will be scratching around the Bidens looking for a crime. The list will take up all of their two-year control.
Will they take time and taxpayers' money looking into the generous Saudis giving Trump’s son-in-law $2 billion dollars. What did they get in return? Why would they be so generous to the Trump family? How much did foreign leaders pay for using Trump hotels and golf courses? Take a look at Jim Jordan’s behavior at Ohio State University, Ted Cruz's luxury trip to Mexico while Texas was in a crisis. How about the Republican representatives who violated their oath of office on Jan. 6 and participated in a coup to overthrow our government?
The list goes on and on. Kevin’s Circus should look at their own house before they spend all of our tax money on shoveling dirt.
McCarthy's caucus will spend their two years of power digging a hole, while we prepare to throw out the cat. McCarthy needs to throw down the shovel and do what he was sent to do, attempt to govern.
America is greater than the parasite. We the people make it great!
Has the Red telephone been activated at Mar-a-Logo?
— Wayne D. Montgomery, Wasco