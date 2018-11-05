I've been thinking a lot about Donald Trump's recurring point that the media is lying to the American people. I fought against his rhetoric for a long time, as a devout progressive liberal since I was voting age.
I've done a lot of introspection lately, though, as to how so many members of my own community hold opinions about reality that seem so foreign to me. I realized that as the midterms approach, these thoughts might be worthwhile enough to share. We, the American people, both sides are receiving political punditry that is disingenuous.
I've misjudged the right by consuming news that keeps me comfortable. You potentially have misjudged those that disagree with you by absorbing a narrative about the left, about me, with which I don't identify.
Let's be real. We're all so much more moderate than anything we consume. I work. I care about the price of health care. I am hoping for immigration policy that is respectful of the undocumented people that I know, while also ensuring that we are a nation of laws. It's complicated. Of course it is.
Over the course of the past two years I've realized how much I have in common with Republicans. The stark division is an illusion. This election I'm voting on both sides — with less loyalty to party and more to principle. I implore you to do the same.
Crosby Damron, Bakersfield