January is not a good month for Republicans. This time the date was the 3rd as the nation was treated to the sad spectacle of a man who traded leadership for lap dog devotion to a Grifter Con Artist Ex-President and vision for back-slapping, glad-handing ambition.
Even as he grovels to become what will be left of the speaker’s chair these next two years, the chilling thought of Kevin McCarthy as third in line to the presidency would be unacceptable in a functioning democracy. It is to the eternal shame of the Kern County voters that the rest of us have now traded Nancy Pelosi for a clown.