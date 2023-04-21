I would like to thank The Californian for publishing stories of Kern County history and Robert Price for writing them. I read with interest his detailed description of The Keyesville Massacre. I knew the story of our federal government's treatment of Indians but Price put it into perspective with his research of the historical times and our treatment of native populations during our migration west. Manifest Destiny was a term we all learned in school but Price gave us important details with his story.
I have sent Price's article to my grandchildren because I want them to know the true history of Kern County. Both of my sons attended local schools and I have called it home for more than 70 years.