If you read Monday's Community Voices written by Jeff Vaughan, you would be led to believe the answer to all the problems we have in California and the United States could be simply remedied by having everyone vote Republican. Being a bit sarcastic, we then could depend on the likes of our current Republican leaders who have answers for absolutely nothing, other than to blame Democrats and liberals for everything they believe to be wrong.
I have an opinion. I would suggest we need term limits for every political position in this great country, including Supreme Court justices. We should recycle all politicians, the good, the bad and the ugly. Leaders that have somehow burrowed themselves into lifetime positions need to go. Politicians somehow get themselves re-elected because while in office they surround themselves with money and a constituency that has no clue as to how unqualified they are or what they actually do.