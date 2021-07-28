I have to respond to Leonard Pitts' article on a 8-year-old American child who has been through two shootings in her short lifetime.
Gun violence in America is epidemic and it is worse than any other country in the world. Americans kill Americans in this violence, it put fears in the hearts and minds of our children who know there is no safe place in America when it comes to gun violence. In Wasco over the weekend, the Kern County Sheriff's Department lost a good deputy sheriff due to gun violence in our backyard.
When will America wake up and stand up to this violence and demand sensible gun control laws?
— William Guerrero, Bakersfield