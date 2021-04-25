I am hoping that an organization(s) in Kern County can help Houchin Blood Bank get a low/portable ramp on their Bloodmobiles. The steep box stairs are something else to climb up or down. There is only one rail to grab in the front and one in the back door after you step in.
I know, as I broke my femur a year ago, and six months later went to give blood again. The back door where one goes in was too high, so had to use the front door. I can only lift my left leg up about half to three-quarters of the way. So I had to hold the dashboard to get in. I walk with a walker, but used the cane inside.
I have been giving blood for over 51 years and 17.5 gallons here with Houchin. Being O negative, I know anyone can receive my blood. One reason I have donated so much (platelets too).
I am a senior now as a lot of people in the Kern River Valley are who donate blood.
If Houchin is not supposed to help someone get in and out of the Bloodmobile, then would not at least one ramp in each Bloodmobile help prevent an accident from happening? Seems to me it would.
City buses have low ramps for people with disabilities. Why aren’t Bloodmobiles built with this in mind?
— Donna Jackson, Kernville