I ride a mountain bike throughout Bakersfield. I have noticed that many others do the same. However, there is a major issue when riding in Bakersfield. There are very few bike racks or places for a rider to lock their bike, e-bike or scooter.
Bakersfield is a beautiful place to ride because of its perfect weather, but it’s impossible to stop to get a drink or use a restroom with no racks. It seems that the city does not want people to ride. Not only is riding healthy, but it is good for the environment. Is there any logical reason for the lack of bike racks?