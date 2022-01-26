The Internal Revenue Service has become the laughingstock of government agencies.
I prepared the taxes for my sister, my niece and myself. Two of us had to make payments and one was due a refund. Our taxes were very timely filed but not all at the same time and from different parts of the state. All three of us received letters from the IRS telling us that they had not received our tax returns. The puzzling thing is that checks were attached to two of these returns and those checks were cashed months ago. The IRS notices even show that we have credits so that is proof that they did receive our returns.
Since it is impossible to reach the IRS via phone, we are forced to reprint and mail duplicate copies of our returns. What a colossal waste of time and money.
In my opinion, our president or the Treasury secretary needs to revamp the IRS so they are more efficient and do not continue to make these mistakes.
— Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella