I am writing to address the misconceptions contained in Kevin Flom's letter that appeared in the Sunday, Oct. 30 issue of The Californian.

Flom suggests that a new measure should be included in a future ballot that would limit the proceeds strictly for police and fire. I wonder where he was in 2018 when both incorporated Bakersfield and unincorporated Kern County had nearly identical measures on the ballot. Bakersfield's measure passed (so sales tax there is now 8.25 percent) but the one for unincorporated Kern County did not pass (sales tax remains at 7.25 percent).