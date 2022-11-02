I am writing to address the misconceptions contained in Kevin Flom's letter that appeared in the Sunday, Oct. 30 issue of The Californian.
Flom suggests that a new measure should be included in a future ballot that would limit the proceeds strictly for police and fire. I wonder where he was in 2018 when both incorporated Bakersfield and unincorporated Kern County had nearly identical measures on the ballot. Bakersfield's measure passed (so sales tax there is now 8.25 percent) but the one for unincorporated Kern County did not pass (sales tax remains at 7.25 percent).
Those of us who live in unincorporated areas have many needs that are not being met due to budget limitations. Income generated by Measure K would not only support the sheriff's department but also fire, libraries and many other underfunded or unfunded needs. Examples: the courthouse in Lake Isabella has been closed for years and our library is not open nearly as many hours as needed.
As to how the money will be spent, Measure K requires that a committee of residents from all areas of unincorporated Kern County be formed. This committee will be responsible for making recommendations on projects that need funding. This is exactly how the Bakersfield 1 percent sales tax is being allocated and it seems to be working very well.
Those of us who live in an unincorporated area of the county feel like the red-headed stepchild when it comes to getting our needs met. I implore everyone to vote in favor of Measure K.
— Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella