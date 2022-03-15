I am writing to ask that the city and county issue clear, specific guidelines about recycling. We need a nice chart indicating what is acceptable in the brown, blue and green waste containers. This is particularly important as we will soon be able to add kitchen waste to the green container. We need to know what we can put into that container. Are things like vegetable waste, egg shells, meat scraps, and bones OK?
There are also questions about things like window envelopes. Some sources say window envelopes are not OK to recycle, while others say yes, they are recyclable. What about shiny paper catalogs or shiny cardboard? Pizza boxes are another item of confusion. Some say they are not recyclable, with others saying yes, they are. What are the answers?
It is my hope that folks want to do the right thing but we need to know what that is. Help please.
— Carol Lair, Bakersfield