Please, someone enlighten me? President Biden stated he will not send Polish jets to the Ukraine because he may infuriate the the Russians. Yet, he just announced more U.S. military aid to the Ukrainians. Will this not also infuriate the Russians? Mr. Biden appears to telegraph his intentions to the Russians. He will not send ground troops to the Ukraine and he will not make Ukraine a "No fly zone."
So far he has proven to the Russians that he is weak and Putin only understands force. This was proven to Putin because of the fiasco withdrawal from Afghanistan. Russia attacked a sovereign democratic elected country with their own language and traditions. They have been brutalized by both the Nazis and Russians. Every day we witness the murder of helpless civilians by these monsters. Next I suspect I will witness Biden waving a piece of paper with the word "sanctions" stating, "I believe it is peace in our time." Sound familiar?
In extraordinary times, we need an extraordinary leader. Not a tired old career politician. I consider myself a moderate and even a liberal on many issues, but next election I know who I will not vote for. I pray for the people of the Ukraine.
— Michael Harp, Bakersfield