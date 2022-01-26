Responding to "Majority of US states pursue nuclear power for emission cuts" (Jan. 19), I don't think we in California should want nuclear power because of what happened in Fukushima, Japan, and the fact that we live in earthquake country.
Furthermore, I'm quite sure that nuclear power plants need ocean water for cooling. This means that atom-generated heat is going to cause our oceans to rise in temperature, more melting of out polar ice cap, a rise in sea level, more evaporation or ocean water with more rain and snow.
There are also problems with solar panels. How many square miles of them are we going to need and where are we going to put them? Out in the desert? Maybe not. I remember an old Disney movie called "The Living Desert." As I remember, there are lots of little creatures out there that only come out at night.
The point I'm trying to make is that the public needs a complete, comprehensive and detailed plan, prepared by scientists, of what we need to do to effectively combat global warming.
And all these bright ideas put out by environmentalists, politicians and our illustrious leaders probably aren't all that well thought out and are more for political purposes.
We don't want to make the mistake of replacing bad with bad.
— Charles Mallett, Bakersfield