Cocaine, crystal meth and not safe and sane fireworks. What do they have in common? All are ILLEGAL in Kern County. Well, that's right but there's more. — all are readily available to anybody who wants to make a purchase!
Personally, I have no idea where to purchase any of these items but I'm guessing somebody out there does. Of course it's not you that would buy such illegal things, but maybe an ex or an old friend. How do they find out where the "stores" are? Facebook, Twitter, word of mouth or what exactly? How can the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office do a better job of busting and putting away the wrongdoers, the folks behind the sales?