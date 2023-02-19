As an 8-year-old boy in 1945, I had a positive view of China. In those days, my thoughts were that most Chinese were very humble people who made beautiful kites and were recovering from the Japanese invasion that devastated their homeland with the ravages of World War II. I still believe that there are many of these same humble people that want peace and a free nation. Unfortunately, their leaders seek only world dominance and will use any means to achieve this.
The recent balloon activity was a spying activity (not a weather balloon, as stated by the Chinese government). It traveled from China across Guam, Alaskan waters and eventually the entire United States of America with no response from the U.S. military until it completed its mission of spying on our military and defensive sites in the U.S. It was finally shot down and recovered near South Carolina in the Atlantic Ocean, a move much too late with no responsibility to protect our nation.