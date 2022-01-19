I just read Robert Price's article on Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Bakersfield ("The day Martin Luther King Jr. walked down Chester Avenue," Jan. 15). I was a child when Dr. King was in Bakersfield and I don't remember the visit. I do remember, however, racism in my home.
As I grew up I THOUGHT I understood what racism meant and did my best to not be a one. I am Caucasian and my husband is Hispanic. We both thought we understood racism until we visited the National Civil Rights Museum - Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn.
We found out we only had a dim overview of what it meant. We were overwhelmed with awe, sadness and feelings we can't describe. Thank you, Dr. King, for standing up and giving your life to make the world change. And here we are 60 years later still trying to achieve that change. We must keep trying.
— Beverly Flores, Bakersfield