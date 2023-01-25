Reverence for life affords us a fundamental principle of morality, namely, that good consists in maintaining, assisting and enhancing life, and to destroy, to harm, or to hinder life is evil. So I would say life is a better choice than death.
I have no opposition to those who want to remain celibate their entire lives. I have no opposition to those who want to use birth control to remain childless or limit the children they have. If people choose to use abortion or abortifacient drugs for birth control, that is their choice. Abortion will always exist because it exists in nature and some people want to use it as a form of birth control.