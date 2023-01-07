Never thought I'd see the time when criminals wouldn't get prosecuted and locked up for an extended period of time for crimes committed. Having worked in law enforcement, it always surprised inmates when I interviewed them before sentencing that they were going to do a lengthy period of time in Lerdo or go to prison. There was no "spank on the hand and you be a good boy." Not in Kern County.

I'm glad to see the Bakersfield Police Department is including in their press release that a defendant not only was arrested for running a "chop shop" but also providing information that this was the third or fourth time this person had been arrested on identical charges in the past few months. Unbelievable that is happening here, but I understand the California voters are so blinded by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his liberal Northern California cohorts.