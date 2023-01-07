Never thought I'd see the time when criminals wouldn't get prosecuted and locked up for an extended period of time for crimes committed. Having worked in law enforcement, it always surprised inmates when I interviewed them before sentencing that they were going to do a lengthy period of time in Lerdo or go to prison. There was no "spank on the hand and you be a good boy." Not in Kern County.
I'm glad to see the Bakersfield Police Department is including in their press release that a defendant not only was arrested for running a "chop shop" but also providing information that this was the third or fourth time this person had been arrested on identical charges in the past few months. Unbelievable that is happening here, but I understand the California voters are so blinded by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his liberal Northern California cohorts.
Kern County Sen. Shannon Grove and Rep. Vince Fong are fully supportive of reinstating these crimes as felonies, not misdemeanors. As citizens of California we have the right to be protected from criminals both physically and financially. I've heard catalytic converters are expensive and I'm fortunate that I haven't lost mine yet.
It appears both Mr. Rucks , whose letter appears in the Jan. 1 edition, and myself, are in full agreement that these laws need to be overruled or changed in whatever way for the sake of California citizens. Newsom supported and signed this bill which reduced these felonies to misdemeanors. Obviously he's not concerned about the law-abiding, taxpaying citizens of this state. Newsom's liberal ideas are another subject for later. These laws need to be changed now and these criminals should be sentenced to the time indicated in the Penal Codes.
— Betsy Gosling, Bakersfield