Disgraced President Trump wanted our troops out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. The Biden administration said they needed more time to ensure a safe exit. Here we are only a month past the main withdrawal of our troops and the Taliban have filled the vacuum at a shocking pace.
We taxpayers spent $3 trillion training an army of 300,000 Afghanis to keep their Democratic government in power. It seems this Army has decided to lay down its weapons and let the Taliban walk in without much of a fight.
We've done our due diligence. Thousands of American men and women lost their lives trying to help the people of Afghanistan. It now appears they will not fight for themselves.
The Taliban is not an international terrorist organization. They are a problem unique to Afghanistan. Whether ISIS or Al-Qaida will gain a foothold in Afghanistan remains to be seen.
Sometimes you just have to let people govern themselves.
Meanwhile, America has its own Insurrectionist Party trying to destroy the Republic here. Although their first attempt at a coup failed, they are now subverting free and fair voting in this country so that the white supremacists can control the country as a minority party. We have our own Taliban to fight. If we don't, we go the way of Belarus, Russia, Hungary and now Afghanistan.
— Michael Gresham, Bakersfield