I just wanted to compliment the Kern County Elections Office for the many opportunities given to our residents to fulfill their right to vote. In this precarious time, we in Kern County are given options, not limitations.
The news is so full of the trials and tribulations and obstacles to cast a vote across our country. The folks in Georgia, Texas and many other states are having such a gauntlet to go through to make their voices heard.
Not that we have the perfect system here in Kern, but by golly, it is not that bad either. We have Curbside Drop Off Boxes in many of our towns and thank goodness for the libraries and colleges. I do not want to dismiss the "in-person" or the United States Postal Service's abilities either. Thanks to the realization of our county and elected officials we, the residents of Kern, have VOTER options.
The Elections Office and Californian’s partnership should be counted as excellent in presenting the many options for our community to VOTE. Thanks.
Michelle Claxton, Bakersfield