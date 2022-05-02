A few weeks ago, we desperately needed to contact Social Security. Their website was no help. Calls to the 800 number and the local office went unanswered. Out of options, we called Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office. We explained the problem to them, and were told they would help. Two hours later, we got a call from a real live English speaking person from Social Security. Two days later, we received the information we needed in the mail. This was real help from our congressman's office.
So you might well understand why I am less than impressed with the incessant, irrelevant, yet predictable blathering from the small but excitable local Democrat contingent who feel that if they flood the letters to the editor, it will somehow result in one of their own ousting Kevin in November. Dream on.
Park your unicycles, put away your tinfoil hats, get a job, and put on your big boy pants. We've got it good here having a great congressman, and will continue to have him for the foreseeable future.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield