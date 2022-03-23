A recent letter to the editor began, "Please someone enlighten me?" The premise was that Joe Biden is a weak leader, and he should not telegraph his moves. This person shares a misunderstanding common in America. We must reevaluate our definition of strength, and our responsibility to clearly and openly state certain red lines we will not cross.
When a newscaster says that Biden shouldn't be taking any options off the table, Americans buy into this immediately, but what if they phrased it differently? How about, "I can't wait until Biden gets that nuclear war started?" Dangerous and complex situations require wisdom and a steadfast willingness to do what is right.
Sending in "U.S. ground troops" or creating a "no fly zone" are both equivalent to a declaration of war, and Biden has been crystal clear that he will not make a bad situation even worse. His wise decisions take (strength) political courage. Biden's statements regarding "what we will not do" ensure that people the world over know that this is Putin's war, not ours. Further, the trigger-finger mentality behind committing obvious "acts of war" would only facilitate Putin's desire to blame the war on the U.S.A. Biden's leadership has been stellar, not feckless, or feeble.
Finally, President Biden worked diligently to save NATO after Trump nearly killed it. Now, almost a dozen countries including Sweden, Ireland and Finland have expressed a desire to become members of the alliance. That's proof of world-class leadership.
— Steven Pearson, Bakersfield