Complain, complain, complain. Deflect, deflect, deflect. Chew on this: Fox11 (Los Angeles) published a story on Oct. 11 stating that Bakersfield is the fifth most dangerous city in California.

Bakersfield ranks last of all U.S. metros for the opportunities that it affords children (Child Opportunity Score of 20); 51 percent of children live in very low-opportunity neighborhoods. The same study (Diversity Data Kids) found that there is also a lack of employment opportunities, and around 12 percent of those working commute at least two hours daily. Also, schools are rated below average in Bakersfield.