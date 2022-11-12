Complain, complain, complain. Deflect, deflect, deflect. Chew on this: Fox11 (Los Angeles) published a story on Oct. 11 stating that Bakersfield is the fifth most dangerous city in California.
Bakersfield ranks last of all U.S. metros for the opportunities that it affords children (Child Opportunity Score of 20); 51 percent of children live in very low-opportunity neighborhoods. The same study (Diversity Data Kids) found that there is also a lack of employment opportunities, and around 12 percent of those working commute at least two hours daily. Also, schools are rated below average in Bakersfield.
According to a study by QuoteWizard, Bakersfield not only ranked first in the country for worst drivers overall, but also for DUIs. It ranked fourth in the U.S. for speeding, and eighth for both accidents and citations. In 2021 Bakersfield was ranked fourth.
Kern County also has one of the highest rates of methamphetamine use and production in the nation.
People complain about Newsom and Democrats, which may be justified, but there are things that we can change. We continue to send McCarthy to Congress. We continue to elect the same sheriff. We continue to elect ineffective district attorneys. We need people who can offer solutions. No one person or one party will fix everything, but we can all start by admitting that Jan. 6 was wrong, no elections were stolen, no one is taking away our guns and threats of civil unrest have no place in our country.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield