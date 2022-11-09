Rich Lowry argued in his recent column that “democracy-is-on-the-ballot warnings” are disingenuous tropes by Democratic operatives (Nov. 3). Yet, in a recent debate with Yale historian David Blight hosted by Intelligence Squared, Lowry argued that Trump should not be prosecuted because doing so would trigger troubling “spillovers.” While complementing this argument with other justifications, he argued it alone is a sufficient reason for not prosecuting him (YouTube, Aug. 18).
Is this not Lowry recognizing elsewhere that we are in peril unless Trump is treated above the law? Is it not an implicit admission by him that democracy and the rule of law already are at risk?