At times it seems that wars are nothing but a conflict between the plutocrats of one country against the plutocrats of another, using the propagandized general population as canon fodder: Our side of the war is noble, just and sanctioned by our deity, while the other side is evil and subhuman.
I would suggest that Terry Phillips ("Prepare for war," Aug. 9) follow up on his words and join the Army. Too old? Then send any of his children, if he has any, and nephews, nieces and other family members, to the armed services, preferably to an Army rifle company.
It's so easy to send other people's sons and daughters to war. Putin and other plutocrats/dictators throughout history are good examples.
As far as preparing for war, the United States spends approximately $800 billion a year on the military for "defense." The United States' military expenditures are roughly the size of the next seven largest military budgets around the world, combined. In comparison, Russia spends around $66 billion a year on their military.
The United States has carrier strike groups and amphibious ready groups throughout the world; also, there are fast attack submarines, ballistic missile submarines and guided-missile submarines in the world's oceans.
The United States maintains a military presence in nearly 800 bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad. Britain, France and Russia, by contrast, have about 30 foreign bases combined.
It seems we already are capable of war if it comes.
— David Keranen, Bakersfield