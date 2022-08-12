At times it seems that wars are nothing but a conflict between the plutocrats of one country against the plutocrats of another, using the propagandized general population as canon fodder: Our side of the war is noble, just and sanctioned by our deity, while the other side is evil and subhuman.

I would suggest that Terry Phillips ("Prepare for war," Aug. 9) follow up on his words and join the Army. Too old? Then send any of his children, if he has any, and nephews, nieces and other family members, to the armed services, preferably to an Army rifle company.