This may not seem on-topic to the issues of the day, but I believe that it really is. The Democrats wildly misrepresented the facts of the Trump response to the pandemic, which in part resulted in a sweep of the White House and Congress. Now the Republicans are playing the same game by saying that getting vaccinated and wearing masks is a personal freedom issue. Huh?
Here’s my point: We are being played by both parties. Not for our benefit, but theirs. Hundreds of senators and congressmen have become millionaires, not because of their good works and deeds, but because of well-used contacts and sketchy campaign donation scams. Don’t point fingers at my party or yours. It’s both of them.
A solution? Here I go again, but term limits. One three-year term for congressmen and one six-year term for senators. And no lifetime retirement plan for either. One term and you’re going back to the real world.
Seems drastic, but here’s what would happen: Mega-billionaire donations would dry up because they wouldn’t have anything to hang over the newly elected heads. These representatives could vote their conscience instead of doing the will of their puppet masters.
Of course, the powers that be will never allow this to happen unless there is a nationwide popular uprising. Won’t happen in my lifetime, but now is the time to start the discussion.
— Steve Clark, Bakersfield