I would like to comment on the mismanagement of our water resources here in California. The Kern River is dry and it looks horrible, we have rodents and squirrels running along the Kern River Parkway in mass numbers and the only solution the city has the curb the problem is to poison and cement their holes.
This is totally ridiculous. All the city has to do is let the river run again in its natural course and the fowl will return and control the rodent population.
The water mismanagement in California is due to greed and politics. Whoever controls the water in California controls its politics. If you think I'm wrong go investigate the Pacoima Dam in Sylmar. You will see since 1929 the dam holds millions of tons of water, yet none of it is used. We don't use it for potable water or for recreation. We simply flush the water into the ocean.
— William Guerreo, Bakersfield