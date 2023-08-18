Donald Trump says he will finally release his evidence that there was fraud in the 2020 election this coming Monday. Who needs more evidence? "2000 Mules" has me convinced. Maybe the My Pillow guy has found “hidden files” on the Hunter Biden laptop? That seems plausible. Although it is clearer now that presidential elections are actually 50 separate state elections. And involve lots of election workers. And fraud on that scale is hard to hide. Three may keep a secret if two of them are dead, as they say. Just ask Kenneth Chesebro.
It will be interesting to see if Trump brings up Ruby Freeman, the election worker in Georgia who he called “a professional vote scammer and hustler,” among other things. Rudy Giuliani is rumored to have had to sell his Manhattan apartment because of what he said about her. Slander is expensive. Who knew? But I guess what happened to Giuliani is fitting since Giuliani likewise had to leave her home, where she lived for over 21 years, because of all the death threats.