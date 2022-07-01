Thanks for sharing Robert Price’s excellent column, on par with the best national commentaries that address the appalling obstructionism, deflection and stonewalling by the Republican Party, in general, and its leadership, in particular, regarding the congressional investigation and hearings over the Jan. 6 failed coup instigated by a defeated Donald Trump — the first in the long history of the peaceful transfer of power in American democracy.
While tens of millions watched them live, some folks may have missed the hearings, while others — inveterate Trumpists who remain in deep denial of the overwhelming evidence presented in these hearings — may have deliberately dismissed them. But the hearings themselves remain easily available for all but the willfully blind and deaf, and will remain firmly secure as part of nation’s indelible historical record for the ages — even more so than the Watergate hearings, thanks to the revolution in communications.
We have a saying in Spanish: no se puede tapar el sol con un dedo (you can’t block the sun with one finger). And those that, using sophistry and diversion to cover-up the misdeeds of their masters, try to convince others to do so will only invite ridicule, dishonor and disgrace. History will be implacable with our local elected representative Kevin McCarthy for his continuing role in this sordid saga. As is always the case with compliant sycophants of would-be tyrants, it will not end well with him, either.
— Gonzalo Santos, Bakersfield