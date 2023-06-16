Although this Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting covered a lot of ground and the new radio contract seemed to have the biggest impact, another important item was also discussed. Item 19, a $3.5 million amendment to an existing sole source agreement, was passed in a head-scratching way.
This amendment was to award a $3.5 million increase to an existing contract to design a waste conversion project that would ultimately cost $100 million when built. This item was on the consent agenda, typically a place where items that are considered "routine and non-controversial” are placed and voted on in one vote.
Also typically, if an item on the consent agenda is discussed or debated by members of the public, it is pulled off the consent agenda and discussed/debated based on its own merits. Even though two knowledgeable speakers, solid waste expert Kevin Barnes and Michael Turnipseed (executive director of KernTax) both got up and shared serious concerns, Item 19 was not pulled off the consent agenda and was ultimately passed with every other consent item. Interestingly, Supervisor David Couch voted against the consent agenda, something that rarely happens.
Based on the discussion, Item 19 was clearly not “routine and non-controversial.” It should have been pulled out of consent and been discussed and acted on separately.
Once again, Kern County taxpayers are getting stuck with a huge bill for something that was not properly discussed/vetted using the policies/processes that the board has instituted. Maybe Board Chairman Jeff Flores could explain how this happened.
— David Ewert, Bakersfield