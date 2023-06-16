Although this Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting covered a lot of ground and the new radio contract seemed to have the biggest impact, another important item was also discussed. Item 19, a $3.5 million amendment to an existing sole source agreement, was passed in a head-scratching way.

This amendment was to award a $3.5 million increase to an existing contract to design a waste conversion project that would ultimately cost $100 million when built. This item was on the consent agenda, typically a place where items that are considered "routine and non-controversial” are placed and voted on in one vote.

Tags

Recommended for you