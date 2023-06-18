Concerning Mr. Ewert’s objection ("Waste conversion project needed separate action," June 16) to the waste conversion project on the consent agenda before the Board of Supervisors, Joshua Champlin, director of Public Works, said that this project has been in the works since 2018. Supervisor David Couch said that was approximately when he first heard about it, and it’s being done because the state is going that direction. It’s state requirements that they are trying to meet.
In addition there’s outside funding that would cover about one-third of the cost but there’s a deadline on it, so it had to be passed to get that funding. While it probably shouldn’t have been on the consent agenda, the problem seems to me to be at the state level mandating these expensive waste projects.