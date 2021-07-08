Washington, D.C., is a 68-square-mile suburb of Baltimore, not a state. The solution is to retrocede Washington back to Maryland like Virginia did in 1847. Problem solved! They have their representatives in Congress and the Senate.
The retrocession of the District of Columbia refers to both past and proposed acts of returning some or all of the land that had been ceded to the federal government of the United States for the purpose of creating its federal district for the new national capital of the United States, the city of Washington.
— Chuck Jensen, Bakersfield