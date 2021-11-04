I was greatly saddened when reading of the passing of David Zent and I thought back to when my kids were young in the '80s and when we subscribed to the seasons at the Melodrama when it was open in Oildale.
We'd shared too many laughs at those shows and David was a constant presence. For me he was the face of theater in Bakersfield. I'd been invited on that stage a couple of times to play the fool (not a stretch) and felt part of a functional family. It was wonderful.
I ran into David at the old Price Club one afternoon. We shook hands and I told him I was a fan and subscriber, mostly because they were the only place I could get Samuel Adams beer on tap in town. David thought a minute and said, "Hmmmm ... come for the beer, stay for the show ... Not bad"
My kids are now in their mid-40s and we still have those great, fun, warm thoughts of family nights out at the Melodrama.
Thanks for the good times, David. Break a leg.
— Reggie Kenner, Bakersfield