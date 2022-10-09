In a recent letter, "A new threat to our schools: fentanyl," (Oct. 6), Linda Banducci concludes her letter with what she believes to be the "solution" to the problem: "... rebuilding the wall and securing our borders." She obviously believes the fake narrative that the fentanyl epidemic is largely the result of illegal immigration.
The main problem with her opinion is that it is just not true. According to the Cato Institute, in 2021, 83.6 percent of the convicted fentanyl traffickers were U.S. citizens, not illegal immigrants. Over 90 percent of fentanyl seizures occur at legal crossing points or interior vehicle checkpoints, not on illegal migration routes. Finally, just 0.02 percent (2 in 10,000) of the people arrested by Border Patrol for crossing illegally possessed any fentanyl.