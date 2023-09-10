Ashamed. As a consumer, I feel the public has been fooled and is being taken advantage of by a number of things and services. PG&E, Cal Water and the oil companies are in a position that their customers have no control over their prices and for that they should be ashamed.
I feel that PG&E is making us, the consumer, pay for their lawsuits lost by not being responsible. Cal Water's prices are extremely high, even when we have ample water. I also feel that we are responsible for the highest gas prices in more than a decade because of the way we vote. When are we going to wake up?