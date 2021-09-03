Most people will find justification through any source when an investment, lifestyle or livelihood may be affected. Many will argue drought is cyclical in California. Some will say global warming is not all man-made. I say, "Does it matter?' These things are happening and it just makes sense to do all we can to ensure there is a habitable Earth for future generations. To deny this to maintain the status quo is insanity.
This would take a major leap of awareness, and the desire to act collectively. Population grows worldwide at an average of 200,000 people a day. Can you imagine how many more automobiles will be added to roadways? Is constant growth the only way to live? There are many contributing factors, and if you are human, you are one of them. I don't care if the same corporations and individuals that run them make money through tax credits by finding different ways of operating that do not pollute. All industries have a moral obligation to not produce at the expense of our environment and the overuse of natural resources. I am assuming they have children and grandchildren too.
A brave leader who is not afraid to talk about what each one of us can do won't be listened to unless we wake up. I pray a new generation can lead the way. And my deepest apologies to future generations for leaving you such a damaged Earth.
— Jennifer Cecero, Bakersfield