The writer in a recent Community Voices article ("Beware the dominionists," Feb. 26) went on a rant about dominionist Christians. He waged his conspiracy theory that people of this ism are waging a war against democracy. I fear the author entrenched in his home with the shades drawn, wearing his tinfoil hat typing his screed on a manual Royal or Underwood typewriter by gas lamp as he increases his paranoia over the Christian religion and the Bible.
What other secret societies or organizations will David Keranen gnash his teeth and wring his hands over, the Illuminati, the Free Masons, the Order of St. John Hospitallers, the Grange, 4H? I’m sure he sees something sinister in the purple Teletubby. Anything that is anathema to his philosophy and way of thinking must be destroyed. That is the mark of a true fascist.